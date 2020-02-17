Megan Dooley to Perform Music from WWII with Kalamazoo Concert Band

Swing. Big Band. Jazz. These musical genres made up the extraordinary soundtrack to WWII, both on the homefront and across the pond. The Kalamazoo Concert Band invites you to celebrate this special era with The Homefront: Musical Memories of World War II, Saturday, February 22nd, at 7:30pm at Chenery Auditorium. Joining the band for the evening is Kalamazoo's own Megan Dooley, who will take the stage to lend her voice to 40s classics like All of Me, Stormy Weather, and Minnie the Moocher. "This is what I've always wanted to do. It's a really big deal for me," Dooley said. "It was an honor to be asked to do this." Expect a great selection of rousing marches, classic hits, and swingin' songs that will have you boogie woogie bugling all the way home. This concert is absolutely free and open to all ages.

Here's what you need to know:

Where: Chenery Auditorium

When: Saturday, February 22nd 7:30pm

Cost: Free!

Restrictions: This is an all-ages show