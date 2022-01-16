The matriarch of the Meijer family and wife of the mastermind behind Meijer stores has died. Lena Meijer passed away on Saturday (1/15) at the age of 102 years old.

Her children, Hank, Doug, and Mark Meijer shared the news first with Meijer team members after their mother's passing.

"Today marks a day filled with sadness as well as fond memories as we share the news of the passing of our mom, Lena Meijer," her sons said.

Lena Rader married Meijer founder Frederik Meijer in 1946. At the age of 14, Frederik and his father Hendrik launched Meijer's North Side Grocery in Greenville, Michigan. He and his father went on to launch Meijer Thrifty Acres in 1962. His sons Hank and Doug took over the chain of stores in 1990.

"We’re grateful for your kind thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our mom," the press release continues. "Her gracious, giving spirit and dedication to her family, our company and our community were beyond measure and appreciated by many. We know many team members enjoyed Lena’s visits to our stores and offices over the years. She will be greatly missed by many."

Her sons went on to say that Mrs. Meijer will be honored at a private memorial service.

Generosity Second to None

Fred and Lena Meijer were well known for their philanthropy and commitment to community service.

My wife has been a Meijer associate in Swartz Creek since 2016 and our son has been the recipient of a Fred and Lena Meijer scholarship three times during his undergraduate career at U of M Flint. We thank them wholeheartedly and send our sympathy to those who mourn her loss.

These Are the 10 Best Colleges and Universities in Michigan Picking a college is a huge decision whether you're going right out of high school or looking to increase your earning potential as a working adult. Niche compiled the data, taking many factors into account from more than 1,000 top colleges and universities throughout the United States. These are the highest-ranking schools here Michigan.

This Michigan Home Has an Indoor Pool (But Needs a Little TLC) Just think of the money you'd save on gym memberships.

Owning a house with a pool in Michigan usually means enjoying a pool for about four months and loathing it the rest of the year. Not this house. This baby has an indoor pool that can be used year-round.

Although we do admit that it needs a bit of TLC.