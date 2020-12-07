Meijer Is Apparently Handing Customers $100 Gift Cards At Random

It's always great when you hear about some positive holiday blessings being passed out to people. It's also great that big local stores are still looking out for their customers during the pandemic. It's been brought to my attention that apparently Meijer is handing out $100 gift cards at random to customers who shop there. This was made clear when someone from Traverse City, MI posted a photo stating that Meijer randomly gave him a $100 gift card.

He posted: "Oh my god! Meijer just gave us a 100$ gift card!! An employee walked up to us and asked us she could talk to us. Then handed us a 100$ gift card... I’m so ecstatic..." He followed up on a Traverse City group saying "The most wonderful thing happened to my family today. When times are as rough as they are, some miracles can still happen thank you Meijer." The post below details the note from Meijer staff:

The note reads:

Dear Customer, On behalf of everyone at Meijer, including the Meijer family, we want to wish you a Very Merry Meijer holiday.

Each year the holidays present their own set of joys and stresses, but in a year that has already been challenging in so many ways, we wanted to do something special to make sure your holiday had a little extra joy.

Apparently, this is something they've been doing on the holidays since 2014. Meijer was founded in 1934 in Greenville, MI by Hendrik Meijer. Michigan has about half of all locations, with other locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin.