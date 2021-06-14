Meijer Gardens Reveals Full Slate of Eclectic Summer Concerts

It's going to be a summer of music as the Beach Boys, Blues Traveler, Emmylou Harris, Pat Benatar, Indigo Girls, and 20+ other bands will take the stage.

Let's pretend this entire introductory paragraph is about what a relief it is to get back together to enjoy live music. It's about how much we've missed the connection of getting together and sharing the moments that only live music can provide. We know you're ready to rock, and so are we.

In April of 2021, Meijer Gardens declared there would, indeed, be live music at the venue in 2021, with three different musical series, spotlighting the symphony, local artists and national acts from classic rock to classical hip-hop. The Tuesday Evening Music Club series will feature local and regional talent and the Sunday Strings shows spotlight Grand Rapids Symphony musicians. We were teased with a few headliners and now, here is the full lineup for the summer.

Meijer Gardens Concert Lineup- Summer 2021 Ticket sales begin for members on June 26, and go on sale to the public July 10.

A few other shows fill out the 2021 summer season at Meijer Gardens. Ticket sales begin for members on June 26, and go on sale to the public on July 10.

