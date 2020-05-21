Meijer Gardens Cancels 2020 Summer Concert Series

With "deep disappointment and a heavy heart," organizers have called off the popular run of outdoor concerts at Meijer Gardens amphitheater for 2020.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park opened just north of Grand Rapids in April of 1995. Eight years later, the amphitheater opened and it has since become the most popular spot in West Michigan for outdoor summer concerts. Each year, an impressive lineup of artists in all genres of music play the 1,900 seat venue that has no seats. Guests bring their own chairs or stretch out on a blanket or on the grass for an evening of entertainment. Picnic baskets are almost mandatory. This year, the stage, like many others, will be silent.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and after close consultation of government issued public health pronouncements and orders and numerous conversations with our concert promoter and others, we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens. We are looking forward to a summer full of live music once again filling the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in 2021 and we’ve already begun planning the 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens.” -President and CEO David Hooker via Meijer Gardens' Facebook

Only four acts had been named in the 2020 lineup, but previous years had featured, B.B. King, Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Steve Miller Band, Three Dog Night, Amos Lee, The Temptations, Dawes, Styx, Foreigner, Old Crow Medicine Show, Blondie. The Beach Boys, Alabama, Toto and many more popular and eclectic bands and performers. There is a bit of hope for this year if things change significantly, they will explore "options to present local and regional performers as part of a modified Tuesday Evening Music Club series later this summer."