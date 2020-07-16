Meijer Gardens Cancels the 2020 Tuesday Evening Music Club

One of the best parts of summer in West Michigan has been the Summer Concert Series at the Meijer Gardens. But sadly it has been cancelled due to the pandemic of COVID-19. And now they have officially cancelled the free Tuesday evening concerts as well.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced the cancelation of the 2020 Tuesday Evening Music Club concert series. It's obvious that the safety of guests, volunteers, staff and artists remains their top priority, thus the cancellation was expected.

Typically held every Tuesday evening in July and August, the series hosts local and regional talent in a variety of musical genres, and it was FREE!

The Gardens official statement said: “We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel this popular series due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” said President & CEO David Hooker. “We had hoped to be able to present a modified series later this summer and fall, but due to the ongoing situation, we have concluded that this is not possible in 2020. We are looking forward to a summer full of live music once again filling the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in 2021 with both the Tuesday Evening Music Club and the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens” added Hooker.

I can't wait until next summer when things will be up and running. Bring on the vaccine!