Half of Meijer Gardens’ Summer Concerts are SOLD OUT

Tickets have only been on sale for a minute, and some concerts sold out to members only. If you want to see a show at Meijer Gardens this summer, don't wait.

After a year without concerts, the appetite for live music is voracious. As West Michigan's premiere outdoor concert venue Meijer Gardens announced the return of live shows and their 2021 summer concert calendar, members swallowed up all of the tickets to a number of events. Seven shows sold out in fifteen minutes and nine concerts were sellouts by 5 pm on the first day. Now, before they are even on sale to the general public, almost half of the shows are sold out. Let's revisit the lineup, keeping in mind the fact that tickets are not available to non-members until July 10.

SOLD OUT

38 Special

America

The Beach Boys

Pate Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Blues Traveler

Collective Soul

Harry Connick Jr.

Indigo Girls

Kansas

Mat Kearny

O.A.R.

Old Crow Medicine Show

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave

Limited Availability

The Verve Pipe | July 24 | $35-$0

Pink Martini | July 29 | $69

Watchhouse | Aug 5 | $38

Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos | Aug 8 | $75

Umphrey's McGhee | Aug 12 | $44

Shakey Graves | Aug 16 | $37

Squeeze | Aug 22 | $55

Ani DeFranco | Aug 23 | $48-$53

Colin Hay of Men at Work | Aug 26 | 445

St. Paul & the Broken Bones | Aug 27 | $35-$40

Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama | Sept 12 | $50

Toad the Wet Sprocket | Sep 15 | $42

Lettuce + Galactic | Sep 19 | $45

Tickets are still available for the Tuesday Night Music Club series featuring local and regional musicians and also the Grand Rapids Symphony summer series at Meijer Gardens has a few tickets left as of now. Live music is back in a big way!

Beach Boys Albums Ranked Worst to Best There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

Get our free mobile app