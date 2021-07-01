Half of Meijer Gardens’ Summer Concerts are SOLD OUT
Tickets have only been on sale for a minute, and some concerts sold out to members only. If you want to see a show at Meijer Gardens this summer, don't wait.
After a year without concerts, the appetite for live music is voracious. As West Michigan's premiere outdoor concert venue Meijer Gardens announced the return of live shows and their 2021 summer concert calendar, members swallowed up all of the tickets to a number of events. Seven shows sold out in fifteen minutes and nine concerts were sellouts by 5 pm on the first day. Now, before they are even on sale to the general public, almost half of the shows are sold out. Let's revisit the lineup, keeping in mind the fact that tickets are not available to non-members until July 10.
SOLD OUT
- 38 Special
- America
- The Beach Boys
- Pate Benatar & Neil Giraldo
- Blues Traveler
- Collective Soul
- Harry Connick Jr.
- Indigo Girls
- Kansas
- Mat Kearny
- O.A.R.
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave
Limited Availability
- The Verve Pipe | July 24 | $35-$0
- Pink Martini | July 29 | $69
- Watchhouse | Aug 5 | $38
- Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos | Aug 8 | $75
- Umphrey's McGhee | Aug 12 | $44
- Shakey Graves | Aug 16 | $37
- Squeeze | Aug 22 | $55
- Ani DeFranco | Aug 23 | $48-$53
- Colin Hay of Men at Work | Aug 26 | 445
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones | Aug 27 | $35-$40
- Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama | Sept 12 | $50
- Toad the Wet Sprocket | Sep 15 | $42
- Lettuce + Galactic | Sep 19 | $45
Tickets are still available for the Tuesday Night Music Club series featuring local and regional musicians and also the Grand Rapids Symphony summer series at Meijer Gardens has a few tickets left as of now. Live music is back in a big way!