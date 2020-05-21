Meijer LPGA Classic Cancels for 2020, Returning Next Year

At the beginning of May, revamped schedules for the professional golf tours were put in place with several events remaining in Michigan. It has since changed over the past week.

A week after the LPGA's Dow Great Lakes Invitational in Midland was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the other Michigan event in the LPGA pulled the plug on their rescheduled event in October.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, held at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, was cancelled May 20th and announced that it will return the second week of June 2021. The event was rescheduled amid the pandemic to October 1st through the 4th.

The event's press release also announced that Meijer and the LPGA will have an extension of their relationship beyond 2021, but details have not been announced. Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes stated -

We know this event is an annual tradition for many families here in West Michigan, and while we are disappointed that this summer will feel different without it, we plan to continue supporting the community through this tournament in years to come.

Those that have purchased tickets for the events during the tournament and volunteer fees will be refunded within the next two weeks.

In its place, the LPGA will have the Shoprite LPGA Classic presented by Acer in Galloway, New Jersey, scheduled for the October 1-4 slot. Like the Meijer, this event was rescheduled from May.

If you are still looking for professional golf events in Michigan, there are two events that are still currently open to spectators. The Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Country Club was rescheduled for the Fourth of July weekend, but will be the last of the first four events that the PGA Tour will hold without fans lining the fairways.

The lone Champions Tour stop is the Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc's Warwick Hills Country Club July 31st through August 2nd. As of May 7th, the tournament is still planning on welcoming spectators. The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship was expected to be held this weekend at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, but was cancelled in March.

The Symetra Tour stop in Battle Creek, the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship, is still on for July 24th through 26th. The Island Resort Championship in Harris, Michigan, the other Symetra stop in Michigan and the only one in the Upper Peninsula, was cancelled in April.