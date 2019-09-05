Meijer May Follow Walmart’s Lead on Gun Policy

Meijer may be taking one out of the Walmart playbook in regards to their gun policy.

According to WZZM, Meijer has made a statement regarding the mass shootings from this year as well as evaluating their current gun policies.

In an emailed statement from Meijer spokesperson, Frand J. Guglielmi said, "During the past year, Meijer has made several changes to our policies regarding ammunition, including increasing the age of purchase. In light of recent events, we are evaluating our ammunition offerings as well as our policies regarding customers carrying firearms into our stores."

Meijer's statement came out the next day after Walmart announced that it would stop selling handgun and short barrel rifle ammo. Walmart also requested the customers not openly carry firearms in to their store locations.

Kroger has also stated they do not want customers openly carry guns into their grocery stores.

Of course the National Rifle Association had to tweet in regards to Walmart's stance on guns and ammo in their stores.

NRA tweeted, "It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America's fundamental freedoms."