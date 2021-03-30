Meijer Offering Covid Vaccine In All Stores

You can grab your groceries, and get your coronavirus vaccine.

Meijer will be offering the COVID-19 shot in all of its 256 Midwest locations, which of course includes its Michigan stores. If you would like to register with a Meijer store near you to get your vaccine shots, click here. It literally takes like 3 minutes (if that) to do. I know, because I just signed up.

I have said since the beginning, I want to be vaccinated. I am well aware that not everyone feels this way. To each his or her own. I know plenty of people that are leery of the vaccine because they want to start a family, or potentially add to the one they have now. I get it, not the wanting kids part (I have never understood that), but being nervous that it could cause a problem down the road.

I am no doctor (clearly), you just need to do what is right for you. I would never preach to anyone or even attempt to advise people when it comes to the vaccine. Isn't that what people on Facebook are for? To tell you what to do, think, and feel?

This is me simply passing along information to those of you that want to get vaccinated. I have said it before, and I will say it again - if one or two shots gets me back to live concerts and big events, poke away.