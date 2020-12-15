Meijer Pharmacies Prepare for Eventual Vaccine Rollout

As you can probably imagine, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Meijer Pharmacies soon enough.

With the new COVID-19 vaccine that is now shipping to hospitals and health departments across the United States, it will only be a matter of time until people will be able to stop into the local pharmacy to get their shot. The pharmacies within Meijer stores are now gearing up for an extensive vaccination administration program.

Throughout this pandemic, our stores and store teams have played an important role in supporting communities throughout the Midwest...We are aggressively preparing for the next phase of this challenge, which will be to ensure our communities have the ability to quickly and safely obtain a COVID-19 vaccine once they become available...said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes.

Many pharmacies across the nation, including Meijer, have partnered with the United States Department of Health and Human Services to maximize the access for Americans to receive the vaccine.

I'm very proud of our Meijer team and our partnership with the CDC and HHS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to our communities once its available," Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy Jason Beauch said. "Our pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians throughout the Midwest continue to prepare for the unprecedented challenge of vaccinating a very large number of people in the near future...said Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy Jason Beauch.

Meijer is also currently looking for larger physical spaces and locations to hold large scale clinics with the COVID-19 vaccination. If you are really wanting to get the vaccination, I can't imagine it is going to be a long wait at the point.

Source: Meijer