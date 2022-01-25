Meijer Stores Offering Free N95 Masks in West Michigan Stores

COVID numbers have been on the rise in 2022 thanks to the Omicron variant, and many businesses have been making an effort to help keep people safe in their communities.

West Michigan Meijer stores are participating in the federal free N95 mask program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Meijer stores will now offer free N95 masks for customers thanks to a grant made available through the Biden administration.

If you would like one, the N95 masks will be on a table near the grocery entrance and greeter stand. A Meijer greeter, who will be wearing gloves, will arrange the masks in piles of three for customers to take.

Masks are one of the best ways you can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. According to the CDC, "Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend that you wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently. They say masks and respirators are effective at reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when worn consistently and correctly."

But most importantly, you have to have a mask that fits you well in order to fully be protected. The CDC recommends using a respirator or surgical mask, but if you cannot find one or do not have access to one, a cloth mask will work.