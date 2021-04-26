Michigan Meijer Stores To Offer Limited Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations

Meijer stores will now offer a limited number of walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations each week.

Getting your COVID-19 vaccine will now be as easy as walking into your local Meijer Pharmacy. The retail giant recently surpassed one million vaccine doses administered through the retailer's in-store clinics and is now launching a "walk-up" vaccine program at all Meijer locations, according to a news release.

Get our free mobile app

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies have increased, Meijer is now launching a walk-up vaccine program at all its stores using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

While limited vaccines will be available on a walk-up basis at all Meijer stores, people interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by simply texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also click here to register online.

As of Friday, April 23, more than 2,844,000 or 35% of Michigan residents have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the State of Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.

At this time there is no word on if or when Meijer may begin offering the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine. Use of the J & J single shot was paused due to concerns over rare cases of blood clots developing after being administered. Following an 11 day pause of use, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead to resume use.