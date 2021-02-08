Meijer to Administer 25,000 Vaccines in One Week

Meijer is stepping up to administer up to 25,000 COVID-19 vaccines in one week.

Meijer stores are getting ready to launch several clinics to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Michigan. With these vaccine clinics at Meijer stores throughout Michigan, the huge retailer has hopes of administering up to 25,000 vaccines within one week.

However, the vaccines at Meijer will not be available to just anyone. Those seeking to get the vaccine at Meijer need to be Michigan residents that are 65-years-old and older and those that have registered through Meijer's vaccine registration process. To register for a COVID-19 vaccination from Meijer patients can sign up online here, text "COVID" to 75049, or call your local Meijer Pharmacy. Once registered, patients will be contacted directly with all the appropriate information such as time, date, and location of their vaccine.

The State of Michigan decided to partner with Meijer Pharmacies in January. Since the first clinic on January 15th, Meijer has been able to give the vaccine to over 20,000 Michigan residents and 30,000 doses overall.

So far I only know a handful of people that have received the vaccine. It seems like it is pretty slow going in Michigan so far. I really hope they are able to pick up the pace for those in need and want to get it. Thankfully my dad, who has been in and out of the hospital the last few years was able to get his first dose last week. He was able to get that vaccination through the VA.

