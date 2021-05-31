What Is Memorial Day And What Does It Mean To A Former Army Ranger?

What is Memorial Day? Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day for over a century. The holiday was changed to Memorial Day by federal law in the 1880's.

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the greatest country in the world, the United States of America. A great site for information on Memorial Day is usmemorialday.org.

I came across the video below of a former thoughts on what Memorial Day means to him.

Villanueva played football at West Point then served in the Army. According to earnthenecklace.com:

“He served three tours in Afghanistan and collected seven different decorations from the Rangers, Combat Infantrymen, and the Parachutist division...The former Ranger was part of a team that rescued wounded soldiers while under enemy fire. He actually helped soldiers return to their families and was rewarded with the Bronze Star for valor for his service.”

The following video was released by ESPN a few years ago in which Villanueva talks about what Memorial Day means to him and others who served. It is very much worth your time to watch, especially in this day in age when one of our political Parties has no to very little respect for those who serve in the military or police. In fact many in that Party look down on those who serve.

I hope this video will remind you that FREEDOM ISN’T FREE!!!!

