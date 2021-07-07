While scrolling through Tiktok I came across a video from the account Mi_Playground that teased a rather dangerous adventure.

These men boldly proclaimed that they were going to travel from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron using only paddleboards. Well, color me impressed. I can barely stand on a paddle board let alone travel long distances.

Get our free mobile app

"How brave these men must be!" I thought as I imagined the preparation, the planning, and other safety measures that must have been taken ahead of this trek. This is the path that I imagined:

Via Google Maps

And then...I actually watched the video...

Alright. They got me.

While they teased a trek from Lake Michigan to Huron they didn't specify where. It turns out to be a much shorter trip than I imagined...right under Mackinac bridge at the very tip of the mitten.

Via Google Maps

This video, obviously meant as an inside joke for Michiganders, gained mi_playground over 118 thousand views and plenty of witty comments like:

Cherri T said: whew, how did you make it that far?

Amy commented: Tell me you're from Michigan without telling me you're from Michigan.

Great Lakes Great Responsibility wrote: What a journey. I need a minute by minute breakdown.

And George H. threw in a Dad joke with: you guys are Superior

The brothers behind the Tiktok account mi_playground describe themselves as outdoor enthusiasts and dedicate their platform to exploring Michigan. You can follow them on Tiktok here or check out their Youtube channel here.

If you're someone who loves sports this may interest you: Did you know about these sports traditions in Michigan?