MHSAA Football District Semifinal Times Set for This Week

The extended 2020 playoff season in the Michigan High School Athletic Association continues into November with eight teams remaining from our area, including three City squads.

All eight squads are in the 11-Man ranks as the four area 8-Man teams that participated in their Regional Quarterfinals last week were eliminated. The daunting task for six of the teams remaining is that they have to hit the road for their District Semifinal games this week.

Here's another interesting note to find with every team in 11-Man making into the postseason this year. There are five area conferences we cover among our city and area squads. There are only two conferences - the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference (SMAC) and the Interstate 8 (I-8) - that have at least half of their squads remaining in the playoffs. The SMAC has five of their nine teams left in Lakeview, Portage Central, Portage Northern, St. Joseph and Stevensville Lakeshore. The I-8 has six of their eight remaining with Pennfield, Harper Creek, Marshall, Hastings, Jackson Lumen Christi and Coldwater in action this week. Several of these teams collide in the District Semifinals.

Without further ado, here's a look at this week's action and see where we will for the Game of the Night.

* - Notes highest playoff points among four teams and top seed in District bracket. Seeds are within district bracket.

Division 2 – Region 1 – District 2

#3 Lakeview (5-2) vs. #2 Portage Northern (6-1) - Friday 7 p.m. Game of the Night on WBCK-6:35 p.m.

Winner takes on #5 Portage Central (3-4) or #1 East Lansing (7-0)* next week in District Final – Friday 7 p.m

Division 3 – Region 2 – District 1

#4 Harper Creek (5-2) vs. #1 St. Joseph (6-1)* - Friday 7 p.m.

Winner takes on #3 Coldwater (5-2) or #2 Stevensville-Lakeshore (5-2) next week in District Final – Saturday 1 p.m.

Division 4 – Region 2 – District 2

#3 Paw Paw (4-2) vs. #2 Hastings (6-1) - Friday 7 p.m.

Winner takes on #4 Vicksburg (5-2) or #1 Edwardsburg (6-0)* next week in District Final – Friday 7 p.m.

Division 4 – Region 3 – District 1

#6 Marshall (3-4) vs. #2 Pennfield (4-3) - Saturday 1 p.m

Winner takes on #5 Lake Fenton (3-4) or #1 Williamston (6-1)* next week in District Finals – Friday 7 p.m.

Division 5 – Region 3 – District 1

#3 Olivet (6-1) vs. #2 Kalamazoo United (6-1) - Friday 7 p.m.

Winner takes on #5 South Haven (5-2) or #1 Lansing Catholic (5-2)* next week in District Finals – Friday 7 p.m.

Division 7 – Region 4 – District 1

#5 Delton (4-3) vs. #1 Schoolcraft (6-1)* - Friday 7 p.m.

#3 Homer (5-2) vs. #2 Lawton (6-1) - Saturday 1 p.m.