The MHSAA is in desperate need of officials in Michigan for the 2022 season.

The number of high school officials in Michigan has been on a steady decline, and it could have some major impacts on high school sports. That's why the MHSAA is doing whatever it can to stay ahead of the curve and make sure they have enough officials.

MHSAA leaders have started a new recruitment program starting in January that will allow anyone interested in becoming an official to learn for free.

The MHSAA is starting out with a video series called, Be The Referee, where people can learn the ins and outs of officiating by watching videos online.

The hopes are that this series will help spark the interest in officiating for anyone watching. Then anyone hoping to become an official can sign up for training starting on January 4th for free!

Which Michigan high school sport is in the most need of officials?

Every sport in Michigan is in need of officials, but high school football is hurting more than any other sport.

According to WNEM, over the last three years, more than 300 officials have left the profession. There are a number of different reasons, including the pandemic and some just retiring.

This turnover is higher than normal, but there is always turnover so it shouldn't be a huge deal right? The problem is that the average age of the officials the MHSAA has now is in the 50's.

It's not as simple as taking an online class and boom your ready to officiate a game though. There is a lot of training that goes into becoming certified with the MHSAA, including training throughout the year. If you are interested, you can get more information from the MHSAA here.

