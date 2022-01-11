If you'd love working in Michigan's great outdoors AND appearing on a television show, well, here's your chance.

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that Michigan's conservation officers and DNR employees are featured on the Outdoor Channel show "Wardens"? The show follows officers as they work to protect and conserve Michigan's natural resources.

Here's how the Outdoor Channel describes the show:

When your job is protecting our most precious natural resources in some of the nation's most remote areas, there is rarely a dull moment. 'Wardens' chronicles the lives of Conservation Officers in America.

You can watch the first episode of the latest season for free online here. It will be available throughout January. The episode features conservation officers tracking down trespassers and volunteers helping to support a pheasant hunt for military veterans and first responders.

Episodes of "Wardens" air on the Outdoor Channel every Monday at 5:30 p.m. and then are repeated Monday at 2:30 a.m., Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., Friday at 8:30 and 11:30 p.m., and Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Here's a clip from an episode last year in which an officer catches a fisherman keeping too many fish, over what the limit allows:

The Michigan.gov Facebook page posted about the show and about openings within the department, saying,

If becoming a conservation officer and spending your time in the world's best office (Michigan's great outdoors) is something you've always thought about doing, we're hiring.

Conservation officers are responsible for enforcing laws and regulations under the jurisdiction of the Michigan DNR. They enforce laws related to fish and wildlife, state parks, trails and forests, and outdoor recreation activities like off-road vehicle use, snowmobiling, and boating. Michigan's conservation officers also serve as first responders to a variety of natural disasters and emergencies.

If you're interested in becoming a conservation officer with the Michigan DNR, you can learn more and apply here.