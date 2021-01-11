MI DNR Hiring 1,200 Seasonal Positions, Could Lead to Full-Time Employment

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Every year we tell you about seasonal work that becomes available with The Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Well, it's that time of year again.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill 1,200 seasonal state park jobs and more than 50 park ranger positions.

The seasonal positions pay $10 to $11.60 per hour and would require you to answer visitor questions, register campers, clean park buildings, maintain trails, mow grass and more.

Seasonal park workers:

May work up to 1,040 hours between April 18 and Oct. 16, 2021.

Should be 18 years of age or have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Should be willing to work weekends and evenings.

Are required to pass a pre-employment drug test and background check.

May qualify for academic or internship credit (applicants should contact their academic advisor for eligibility requirements).

Park ranger positions pay between $17.75 and $24.95 per hour and would require you to provide direction to staff and volunteers; maintain grounds, infrastructure and equipment; and perform other duties as assigned.

Seasonal park rangers:

Receive state employment benefits.

Work a minimum of 1,360 hours and a maximum of 2,000 hours annually.

Should be 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Should be willing to work holidays, weekends and evenings.

Are required to pass a pre-employment drug test and background check.

Commissioned rangers are also required to pass a pre-employment physical exam.

Many DNR Parks and Recreation Division employees started their careers as seasonal park workers, so you never know, your seasonal position could lead to full-time work.

Source: DNR