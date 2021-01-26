MI DNR Needs Help Finding Person Dumping Tires In Allegan Co.

One of the things I love about Michigan is all the outdoor spaces we have to enjoy the beauty that is the mitten state. So reading this story about someone dumping hundreds of tires in and around the Allegan State Game Area is infuriating.

According to a Facebook post by the Michigan DNR, conservation officers are looking for the person or persons responsible for dumping the tires over the past week. Last Wednesday, January 20th, a resident who walks daily in the Allegan State Game Area noticed a pile of 300 tires on snowmobile trail #59. They called authorities who began investigating the dumping and ended up finding even more piles of tires, around 500 total both in the State Game Area and along the roadway between Allegan and Fennville. The DNR reports that the person who filed the original complaint said none of the tires were there two days before the original 300-tire pile was found on Wednesday.

Of course, as of yet, they have no info on who has been dumping the tires, but I think it's going to be hard to use the excuse they just fell off your truck. DNR officers are asking for help from the public to help stop the dumping. If you know anything or have seen something suspicious around where the tires are being dumped, Michigan DNR is asking you to call or text them on the Report All Poaching Hotline which is open for tips 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-292-7800.

I grew up in Arkansas where it's not uncommon to see piles of tires or old appliances in ravines around the state, which is ironic since the state motto is "the Natural State". Here in Michigan, though, you don't really see that, which makes this story a bit more infuriating, at least to me. Hopefully, they're able to catch and punish whoever's responsible.