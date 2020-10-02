Those looking to hit the woods this year will also be able to save a bit of money while doing it.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is now offering up $5 antlerless deer licenses for hunters in deer management units 452 and 487. Antlerless licenses for public- and private-land are available at DMU 487 and public-land antlerless licenses are available at DMU 452. These discounted licenses are available for both resident and nonresident hunters.

Normally antlerless deer licenses are $20. The $5 cost is being given with the intent to give incentives for hunters to take more deer this year. The goal is to help manage the size of the herd in northeast Michigan and hopefully lower the amount of bovine tuberculosis in Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency, Oscoda, and Presque Isle counties.

If hunters take more antlerless deer in that area, it will help reduce the number of deer that may interact with farms and help lower the number of bovine tuberculosis-infected wildlife and cattle herds.

Bovine Tuberculosis can be spread by exchanging respiratory secretions between animals when in close contact with each other. Coughing and sneezing bacteria into the air or onto shared food sources can spread the disease from infected animals to uninfected animals.

The discounted licenses will be offered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources until October of 2021 and are available now. Hunters can purchase these licenses at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or at any retail license agent.

For more information on deer hunting in Michigan, click here.

Source: Michigan DNR