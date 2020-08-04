MI Firearm Event Offers Free Lessons to First 1,500 Women

An annual firearms training event will offer free lessons this year.

A yearly firearms training event will return to the Detroit area on August 15th and 16th of this year. The event is being put on by Legally Armed in Detroit, which is a firearm advocacy group. Training sessions will take place at two different places over the two-day event. On Saturday, August 15th, the event will be held at Recoil Range, on 22509 Ecorse Road in Taylor. The following day, Sunday, August 16th, the training sessions will be held at Top Gun Range, on 22050 Pennsylvania Road in Taylor.

This year, free gun lessons will be given to the first 1,500 women interested in personal protection and firearms. The training sessions will include a firearms safety briefing, use of a firearm, ammunition, and gun range time. The event is set to feature firearms instructors from all over the United States. Registration for this event will begin on Saturday, August 8th. For more information on registering, click here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 9th Annual LAID Free Women's Shoot Event is open to women 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 will need onsite approval and attendance by a parent or legal guardian to participate. Face masks or face coverings will be required at the event as well. Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help out at the event as well as donations in the form of 9mm ammo and safety glasses.

If you are interested in the event or know someone who is, click here for more information.

Source: Legally Armed in Detroit Free Women's Shoot Event