For those who have a drunk-driving conviction, the Michigan House approved an amendment to a bill for its' expungement.

After 98-8 vote in the Michigan House on Senate Bill 1254, an amendment to the bill regarding drunk-driving convictions was approved. The House wants to amend the current bill to include the expungement of convictions of operating while intoxicated. This would help those with a first-time offense to get it off their record starting in April of 2021.

In the original legislation for this package, first-time drunk-driving offenses were not eligible for automatic expungement. The new law would come with a three to seven-year waiting period for offenders to apply for expungement of those offenses and would depend on the type and number of convictions for that offender. Since it was signed into law, the package has added other offenses that would be eligible for expungement, but not drunk-driving offenses until now.

Other offenses were also voted on and passed on Wednesday. Those offenses include traffic offenses committed by minors and certain other offenses committed by minors to be expunged automatically. They removed the age requirement on the eligibility to apply for expungement. The Senate is also expected to sign off on the changes made.

I think this is a great idea. I don't know a single person that hasn't made a mistake in their life. Having something on your record does not mean that you are a bad person. It just means that you made a mistake. Sure, there are repeat offenders out there that will never learn, but most people make mistakes and then learn and grow from them.

Source: MLive