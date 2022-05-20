Mi Man In Custody After Police Find 2 Loaded Rifles on Playground

Police have arrested a young Michigan man for hiding two loaded rifles on a playground near an elementary school.

Why would a man hide loaded riffles on a playground near an elementary school? I'm sure that is one of many questions police will be asking a suspect they have in custody.

Fortunately, there were no kids playing on the playground at that time, but eventually, there would have been and I would hate to think what would happen if a child were to have found one of these and actually pulled the trigger.

With the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, earlier this year, and the shooting at the graduation event at East Kentwood High School on May 19, students, teachers, and parents are obviously on edge.

19-year-old in Police Custody

FOX 17 reported, that 19-year-old Jabriel McGriff was arrested on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. after a call came in about a man and two boys with weapons at a playground near Riddle Elementary School just west of downtown Lansing.

When police arrived at the scene McGriff was spotted with two boys. Police did put all 3 into custody but the two boys were minors so their names are being withheld at this time. Police say McGriff was possessing a concealed loaded weapon at the time of his arrest.

Police used a police dog to locate the rifles one of which was hidden on playground equipment in the park.

Charges for Mcgriff include carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and possessing a weapon in a weapon's-free school zone. He will face a judge coming up on May 27.

FOX 17 reported, that the Lansing School District said in a statement:

"This happened several hours after school was dismissed, and no students were in danger. Today as soon as the Lasning School District was notified, we immediately sent out the communication to the Riddle School District staff and families."

