MI Nursing Homes to Allow Outdoor Visits Starting Next Week

A new state order will now allow outdoor visits in places like nursing homes starting soon.

Starting on Tuesday, September 15th, Michigan residents with family in care facilities will be able to see those loved ones with outdoor visits. The new order, signed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, applies to nursing home and adult care facilities, hospice facilities, independent or assisted living facilities, substance abuse disorder facilities and more.

Even though the visits are now allowed, individual facilities and county health departments can still prohibit them depending on COVID-19 spikes. COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities have decreased by 19% over the last two weeks in Michigan.

Seeing loved ones in person is important for mental health. Allowing outdoor visits – with proper procedures such as requiring social distancing and masks – is good for residents and can keep everyone safe...said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

The rules for the outdoors visits are as follows:

Visits are by appointment only.

A limit of two people or less per visit.

Face coverings are required for the entire length of the visit.

Visitors must maintain social distancing.

Limit the number of overall visitors at the facility at any given time based upon space limitations, infection control capacity and other appropriate factors to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Visits to residents who are in isolation or under observation for symptoms of COVID-19 will be prohibited.

