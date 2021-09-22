MI Secretary of State to Launch Mobile Office

A new mobile office is coming to the Michigan Secretary of State.

I think we all know the struggles of having to visit the Secretary of State offices in Michigan. Before COVID, you could wait for hours just to renew your license. After COVID, you have to wait weeks, and sometimes months, just to get an appointment. Hopefully, this new idea will make it easier for some people to get what they need to do done.

Michigan's Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, announced on Tuesday that she is launching a new mobile office next month to help residents more easily access the Secretary of State services. The goal of the mobile office is to give those residents with limited access to S.O.S. facilities an easier alternative.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to our expanded online services, new self-service machines, and convenient scheduled and walk-up in-person services, the mobile office will go even further to make government work for all Michiganders...It is another way we are making our services convenient and accessible for all Michiganders by bringing them directly to senior centers and other underserved communities...said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The new Secretary of State Mobile Office will have the ability to be set up in the lobbies and gathering places of partner organizations. As of now, the services that will be offered include:

Processing driver's license and state ID applications, corrections, and renewals

Disability parking placard applications, renewals, and replacements

Vehicle title and registration transactions

Community organizations that would like to host the mobile office can get information and apply online at michigan.gov/SOSMobile.

Source: MI SOS