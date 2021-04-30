If you have business with the Secretary of State, be sure to set your appointment.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many changes were made to how the Michigan Secretary of State operates. Some of those changes will continue on into the future. According to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, branch offices around the state will continue to operate by appointment only.

Michiganders can now complete most of their transactions online, by mail or at one of our new self-service stations located at their local grocery store...And the remaining in-person transactions are carried out by appointment, ensuring the vast majority of customers have little to no wait time...said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

In June of 2020, when branch offices began to reopen, the new appointment system was put into place. In the future, Benson said more improvements will be made to the system including adding 10% more time slots for customers to book. The Secretary of State also plans to ask the Michigan legislature to allow for remote driver's license testing and additional public-private partnerships, among others.

Honestly, this is a change I can get behind. I know I am not alone when I say I hate making trips to the Secretary of State offices for any transaction. A couple of years ago, you had to devote hours in your day to get the most simple things done. It was the worst. However, last year I had to renew my license and get a new photo for it. After making my appointment, it was the quickest trip to the SOS office ever! In and out in less than 10 minutes.

