MI State Police Increasing Patrols in Road Construction Zones

This week is also the 21st annual National Work Zone Awareness Week and the theme this year is "Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives."

The Michigan State Police will be adding more patrols to road construction zones all over the state. State patrols will be on the lookout for speeding drivers and distracted drivers. This is very much needed as five road workers were killed last year in Michigan. Also, around 3,900 work zone crashes were reports in 2020 which ended with 14 fatalities. Killing or injuring someone in a work zone could land you up to 15 years in person and a $7,500 fine.

The Michigan State Police hope that their added patrols will help drivers pay attention and slow down while in road work zones. You can expect to see several more state patrols throughout Flint and the Tri-City area.

Be sure to keep an eye on your speed in the construction zones as we all know that fines and points are considerably higher in those areas. Because of certain Michigan laws, fines and points on your license can be doubled if you get popped speeding in those areas. Even a speeding ticket that is less than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit can get you three points. If you get caught going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, you can end up with five points.

Remember that in Michigan, if you get 12 points on your license in two years you will be required to get an assessment from the Michigan Secretary of State's Office and you could lose your license.

Bottom line, we all know that construction sucks, but don't be a jerk and try and speed through it.

Source: ABC 12