Michigan Man Asks Stepdaughters if He Can Adopt Them at Wedding

I think most parents who separate share some of the same fears when it comes to their children. One of the biggest questions is whether their kids or future significant other will be accepting of one another.

Do you have a box of tissues handy, because I've got a real tear jerker for you.

Groom Surprises Stepdaughters With Adoption Proposal

Your wedding day is a very big day. Dontez Williams, 33, wedding day was a different kind of special. Not only was it the day he planned on marrying his best friend Myshella Burton, 26, but it was also the day he was going to ask his stepdaughters, Abigail and Natalie, if he could adopt them.

Williams told Fox News, that he'd been in the girls lives for a very long time and decided to move forward with the idea after receiving reassurance from his co-workers.

Just the thought of me writing the vows for them, it made me want to tear up. When I felt that emotion just thinking about it, I was like, ‘I got to do this. This is the right decision. There's no ifs, ands or buts about it.’

No close friends or family members knew about Williams plans, so when he was delivering his vows, he received a lot of shocked and confused facial expressions. Here is their special moment.

WHO is cutting onions in here?! I told you, you were going to need Kleenex.

