MI Will Ease COVID Restrictions on Restaurants Beginning March 5
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon that COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants will be eased beginning on Friday, March 5, 2021.
The Detroit Free Press reports that restaurants will be allowed to have 50% capacity (up from 25%). Stores and businesses will also be allowed to up their capacity, and private gatherings will be allowed to have more people.
In addition to moving bars and restaurants to 50% capacity, the curfew for closing will be moved from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The new order will go into effect on March 5 and is set to expire on April 19, 2021.
This is a developing story.
