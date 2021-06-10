Breathtaking Time-lapse Video and Photos of Michigan’s 2021 Solar Eclipse

No ring a fire but Michigan's view of the June 10, 2021, solar eclipse did not disappoint!

Only a portion of North America was treated to the ring of fire view of the June 10 solar eclipse. While Michigan was not one of the areas treated to the ring of fire view of the solar eclipse, we still got a nice treat... that is if you were out of bed in time for the sunrise.

Photographer Timothy Wenzel lives for moments like this. Whether it's chasing storms, gale winds, or the northern lights, Tim is generally got one eye on the sky and the other on the weather forecast. He went to the shores of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay to capture these fantastic images.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas.

Michigan was treated to a partial solar eclipse, meaning only a portion of the sun appeared to have a dark shadow on a part of its surface. But seeing the partial eclipse as the sun rises, is priceless.

Tim noted that there was a severe thermal distortion of the crescent when he began capturing the images due to irregular temperatures of various wind layers bending the light. In non-weather geek speak that means the sun appears distorted due to wind at different points in the sky having different temperatures making light from the sun appear to bend.

Once the sun has fully risen, it's extremely hard to focus. The light from the sun is so bright most cameras will just show bright light.

