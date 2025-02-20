Will Michiganders Get a $5,000 Check from DOGE?

Whether you support the actions of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his efforts with DOGE, one thing the public will always accept is a kickback of funds to their pockets.

Earlier in the week, a DOGE advisor, James Fishback, proposed on social media that Musk and DOGE should issue a dividend check of sorts to the public to give taxpayers back the money to taxpayers that DOGE would otherwise argue is being wasted.

Get our free mobile app

Fishback's initial proposal suggests that if DOGE is anticipating $2 trillion in savings, taxpayers would be entitled to a $5,000 stimulus check. Musk responded to the proposal saying he would "check with the President".

Michiganders hoping for this check to come to fruition may be happy to know that President Donald Trump is in favor of the idea, telling reporters "I love it."

A full month into Trump's second term as president, little has stood in the way of any decision he or Musk has made, whether via executive order or through DOGE. So, if the president loves the idea, what's to stop Musk from writing those checks for Michigan taxpayers?

Forbes suggested three hurdles that may stand in the way of those checks being distributed.

The first is congressional approval, suggesting that lawmakers may argue to put those funds toward the national debt or other necessary projects. Though, that would seem counter-productive to the president's stance of 'loving' the idea of the check.

The next is the economic implications. One Heritage Foundation spokesperson argued that the savings would help flatten inflation while these stimulus checks would fan the flames of inflation to new heights. The logic checks out, the pandemic stimulus checks played a part in contributing to inflation, after all.

READ MORE: Michigan Is the Worst Midwest State to Raise a Family In, Study Says

READ MORE: Michigan Is the Worst Midwest State to Raise a Family In, Study Says

The final hurdle is legal challenges based on the legal issues DOGE faces, particularly the ongoing lawsuits calling into question the department's legality.

Of course, if Musk and President Trump are in favor of it, the public may expect them to fork up the checks, especially under the notion that this is the taxpayer money that DOGE is saving which rightfully belongs to the taxpayers. After all, $5,000 is a lot of money to wave in front of the American public only to yank it away.

Still, while there is no guarantee that the checks will come, the support of the president does make it seem somewhat likely. Only time will tell.

25 Michigan Cities With the Worst Money Management Skills WalletHub crunched the data and has determined that these are the 25 Michigan cities with the worst money management skills. Is your city on this list? Gallery Credit: JR