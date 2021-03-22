Michigan AG Nessel Goes After Small Restaurant Owner While Giving Governor Whitmer A Pass On Nursing Home Deaths

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel is very proud of herself for asking for a warrant for the arrest of a small restaurant owner who refused to be part of destroying her business.

It is also interesting to note that she is not the least bit ashamed of herself for not allowing to start an investigation into all of the nursing homes' deaths here in the state of Michigan. Deaths caused by Governor Whitmer’s very poor decision to send Covid-19 infected people back into our most vulnerable population, our elderly. Every single Governor received the same briefing from the CDC and NIH and only five Governor’s in our country decided on a policy that killed thousands in each of their states. In Michigan Whitmer’s nursing home policies account for approximately 35% of Michigan’s Covid-19 deaths as of last week.

The five Democratic governors, interesting to point out they were all Trump administration enemies where the coronavirus caused the most infections and deaths in the U.S., are:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

The question for all of us is why does AG Nessel go after the little person but appears to be protecting the powerful people, does she have no shame? Does she feel that she is the personal defense attorney of Governor Whitmer and not the attorney of the people of Michigan?

She went after the small restaurant owner because she said that the past several months she has ignored COVID-19 emergency orders, including mask-wearing and social-distancing guidelines in operation of her restaurant. Her office also said she kept her restaurant open for dine-in service during Michigan’s state-mandated two-and-a-half month shutdown.

Through a statement issued by Nessel she informed us that Marlena Pavlos-Hackney owner of Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria was arrested and taken into custody at 5:45 a.m. Friday by Michigan State Police. I reported that on my radio show last Friday.

Nessel’s statement went on to say:

“This owner has continued to willfully violate the state's food laws, public health orders and the order of the court - a dangerous act that may have exposed dozens of diners and employees to the virus following the discovery that one of Marlena's customers tested positive for the virus within two days of eating there...MDARD is particularly concerned because the potential exposure happened at a restaurant that refuses to comply with basic COVID-19 measures required by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services."

Interesting because they never went after anyone who attended protest rallies where there was no social distancing, patchy mask-wearing and violence and screaming in which some of their salvia I assume was flung through the air. Even Governor Whiter attended a protest last year in which she stood shoulder to shoulder with the attendees and I can bet you people contracted the Covid-19 virus at those protests yet no one was arrested.

courtesy of the executive office of the Governor

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina From the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Ingham County said last Friday that Marlena’s restaurant will be monitored for a number of days until Attorney General Nessel (office) is satisfied that she will not reopen her business and attempt to make a living. Until she is “satisfied”, you have got to be kidding.

The weight of Michigan’s entire government and legal system comes down on a small business but refuses to even investigate Governor Whitmer for disobeying those same social distancing orders while participating in a protest against the government. Even worse last week Nessel announced that she is refusing to investigate, her client Governor Whitmer, for her policies that possibly killed thousands of our most vulnerable citizens in our nursing homes.

That is pitiful, disgusting and an impeachable offense in my book!

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595