Michigan AG Warns Of Funeral Scammers

Scams during the pandemic have taken on many forms, but this latest scam Michiganders are being warned about may be one of the scummiest.

As part of the many virus relief packages passed, FEMA has funds allotted to pay for the funerals of Americans who have died of Covid-19 since January of 2020.

Scammers have been using obituaries and funeral home websites to mine data, and target grieving families by posing as representatives from FEMA. Once they have your data they can use that info to then steal directly from the victims, or commit identity fraud. Again, no one deserves to be a victims of identity theft, but this scam is particularly scummy as it targets those who've recently lost loved ones.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says:

I'll say it again: bad actors will do whatever it takes to make a quick buck or steal your personal information and that includes taking advantage of your grief...FEMA will not contact you until you have called their agency or applied for assistance. Anyone who contacts you unsolicited and claims to be a government employee or from FEMA is a scammer.

Be aware that FEMA will not contact you unless you've already contacted them for assistance. If you receive a call hang up and report it to the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Reminders from FEMA

The government won't ask you to pay anything to get this financial help.

The government won't call, text, email, or contact you on social media and ask for your social security, bank account, or credit card number.

Don't give your own or your deceased loved one's personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you out of the blue.