Michigan AG Warns of Scammers Claiming to be From Health Departments

If there's one thing I'm sick and tired of, it's phone scammers. I feel like I'm constantly getting calls from people that I don't know and every time I send it to voicemail they leave me stupid messages about needing money right away or whatever. Some days I'll get a couple of calls, other days it's like a dozen.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert again today warning residents to beware of scammers who claim to be representatives from the U.S. Department of Health Insurance Plans for Citizens.

It's really too bad that naive people fall for this stuff all the time and it's usually the elderly that don't know any better.

Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel:

Bad actors continue to take advantage of this pandemic by any means possible. Be wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from state, local, or federal health departments offering discounted health insurance. The latest scam uses President Biden’s new healthcare policy in an effort to obtain your personal information like a social security number or Medicare number.

If you get a phone that you don't recognize and you actually answer it, simply hang up if they claim to be from a government agency. I can tell you right now, it's a scammer.

These losers will try and offer you a new medical plan and try to get you enrolled right away and will ask for your current insurance information. Don't give anyone any information over the phone, especially your social security number or any other banking information. Even if they make threats or try to push you into making a decision, don't give out any personal information.

The best thing to do is just let the phone call go to voicemail. Once they leave a message about why they're calling you, write down the info and call your local health department to confirm what they told you was true.