Michigan Parents: Allergy Medicine Recall Alert

Spring is officially here in Mcihigan which means everyone is preparing for seasonal allergies. Once the weather is brighter in Michigan, a host of allergens are in the air which is sure to intrude on your necessity to breathe comfortably. (Your author knows a thing or two about allergies)

Many folks who deal with allergies will stock up on their allergy meds in the winter months just to be prepared. For parents who use Benadryl allergy medicine for themselves, there is a recall on your medicine due to its packaging which makes it dangerous for children to handle.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 2,000 bottles of Benadryl Liquid Elixir have been recalled due to a defect in its packaging that makes the product not child-resistant.

Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, which requires it to be packaged in a child-resistant manner. Because these bottles are not, they pose a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by small children.

Thankfully, no incidents related to the recall have been reported.

The recall only affects 100mL bottles sold through Amazon from July 2023 through October 2024 for between $16 and $19. Another identifier is on the box the bottle is packaged in, which has a white label on the bottom with the code “X003VRIGUL” printed in black text.

If you bought this Benadryl product via Amazon during those dates, it is important to secure the bottle out of sight and reach of children. It is advised that all consumers contact Arsell, the makers of Benadryl, for a full refund and to dispose of the medicine and the bottle. The CPSC says that known buyers are being contacted directly.

It is worth noting that only the bottle is being recalled, not the medicine. For more information and all relevant contact information, visit the CPSC website here.