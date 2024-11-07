Alert for Michigan Amazon Shoppers: These 7 Items Are on Recall

We're only a few short weeks away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means consumers worldwide, and here in Michigan, will be flocking to Amazon for their holiday shopping.

I'll be doing the same. Some of the deals that come through are just right for my family member's wishlists or spark new ideas for surprise gifts. Still, you want the items shipped to your door to work as intended.

Naturally, that can't always be the case. Manufacturing goes wrong and makes an entire batch of items anywhere from faulty to downright dangerous.

Of course, not all of these items are holiday gift ideas, some are a bit more practical for everyday purposes. Still, Amazon's struggles to inform shoppers of recalled items make it difficult to stay informed on which items to avoid until the issues are resolved.

Amazon did launch a "Recalls and Product Safety Alerts" page in July 2023, but if you're anything like me, you've never noticed the page before. With a login, you can see which items you've purchased through Amazon that are under recall at this link.

The following items that are currently under recall may be on your winter shopping list or your holiday gift list. Each product links back to its respective Consumer Product Safety Commission recall information page. All hazards listed are direct from the USCPSC.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery in the power banks can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Hazard: The smart electric space heaters can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. Testing determined the smart electric space heaters do not comply with the voluntary industry safety standard, UL 1278, posing an overheating and fire risk from wireless control features.

Hazard: The recalled playpens violate the federal safety regulations for play yards. The included basketball hoop accessory can be a head entrapment hazard and children can become entrapped beneath the mattress, posing a suffocation hazard.

Hazard: The rings contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of cadmium that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Hazard: The flashlight on the recalled kits violates the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the flashlights contain button cell batteries in a compartment that can be easily opened without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death, posing an ingestion hazard.

Hazard: The recalled light-up jelly ring toys violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the rings contain button cell batteries that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and can be easily accessed without requiring the use of a common household tool.

READ MORE: Another Listeria Outbreak in Michigan Linked to Recalled Taco Kit

Hazard: Alcohol flames can be invisible and lead to flame jetting when refilling the fire pit reservoir. Flame jetting is a serious event that can occur while pouring alcohol, when fire flashes back to the alcohol container and suddenly propels burning alcohol out of the container and onto people nearby.

You can view all product recalls sold via Amazon at this link, regardless of whether you have purchased the items or not. You can view other product recalls ahead of the holiday season via the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission here.

