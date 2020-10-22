Find out how Michigan and Indiana are among the most hated states according to this recent study.

Best Life Online recently compared the 50 United States using the following metrics:

Population increase or decrease in each state

Gallup poll of who had the most home state pride

An Instagram poll of 320,000 of which state they hate the most

Indiana is the 8th most hated state.

After factoring in the 3 metrics of state pride, the number of people that hate that state and the population change, Indiana has a "hatred index" of 309 which puts the Hoosier state firmly in the top 10.

Michigan is the 6th most hated state.

After factoring in the 3 metrics of state pride, the number of people that hate that state and the population change, Michigan has a "hatred index" of 326 which means the Mitten state is only slightly more likable than Florida.

Although the Midwest generally has a reputation for being unbelievably hospitable. The rest of the Midwest is hated enough in this study to just miss the top 10 with Illinois at #12, Ohio at #13 and Wisconsin at #14.

New Jersey grabs the crown as the most hated state in the United States with an assounding "hatred index" of 818. The least hated state is Idaho with a "hatred index" of -304.

What state do you hate the most? Let us know in the comments.