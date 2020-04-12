Michigan Announces New Expanded Testing To ‘Flatten The Curve’

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through the Governor's office announced expanded testing for Covid-19 to "flatten the curve" against the rate of infections of the coronavirus.

The state announced thirteen new or expanded drive-thru testing sites, which the state says will increase capacity up to 40%. These sites are to give Michigan residents greater access to testing. A part of this is a new laboratory to speed up test results.

The expansion includes ten new testing sites across Michigan, and the state is contracting with a commercial lab in Grand Rapids that can potentially process 3,000 tests per day.

Here's what the state says about getting test in these facilities:

"People must meet Michigan’s coronavirus testing priority criteria to be tested at the sites. They should first contact the site’s patient screening telephone line or their health care provider if seeking testing. Michigan’s testing priority criteria include:

Hospitalized patients.

Symptomatic healthcare workers.

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at:

Long-term care or elderly living facilities.

Jails or prisons.

Homeless shelters.

Residential foster care facilities.

Long-term care or elderly living facilities. Jails or prisons. Homeless shelters. Residential foster care facilities. Other group living settings.

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

First responders with symptoms.

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

Two locations in Southwest Michigan are in Battle Creek at Grace Health located at 181 W. Emmett Street., and the phone number is 269-441-3463.

In Kalamazoo, the Family Health Center at 117 W Paterson Street. The phone number there is 269-488-0804.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app