Michigan Impacted by National Recall of Anxiety Medication

If you're among the 16.5% of Americans who have taken prescription medication for their mental health, you may want to check your medicine cabinets. An anxiety medication has been recalled due to dangerously mislabeled products.

According to GoodRx, at least 10% of all prescriptions filled in 43 states is to treat anxiety and depression, so this nationwide recall is bound to affect a large number of people, including those living here in Michigan.

According to a report from Newsweek, Endo Inc. announced a voluntary recall of Clonazepam as the cartons of the medication may have been dangerously misprinted. The error was identified by Endo, who has conducted an ongoing investigation into the matter. The mislabelling is believed to be due to an error made by a third-party packager.

The error incorrectly displays the strength and National Drug Code on the packaging of 16 lots of the medication. The danger is that the product may contain a different strength of drug than what is printed on the tablet, leading to prescribed users unintentionally taking the wrong dosage at a dangerous degree.

Symptoms of Incorrect Clonazepam Dosage

Anyone who has taken the wrong dose of Clonazepam could experience symptoms of:

significant sedation

confusion

dizziness

diminished reflexes

ataxia

hypotonia

These symptoms can be life-threatening for patients who were prescribed the drug to treat seizure disorders such as epilepsy, panic disorders, and other mild complaints such as muscle spasms.

To date, Endo has not reported any injuries or negative reactions associated with the recall.

Steps for Michigan Consumers to Take

According to the FDA, the following lot numbers were affected by the misprint:

550176501

550176601

550174101

550142801

550142901

550143001

550143101

550143201

550143301

550143401

550147201

550147401

550145201

550175901

550176001

550176201

The lot number can be found on the packaging here:

FDA FDA loading...

Distributors have been instructed to stop distributing and dispensing the drug and return it to their point of purchase. Consumers have been instructed to stop using the product and contact their physician if they've used an incorrect dose due to the misprint.

Other questions regarding the recall are directed to 855-589- 1869 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET) or to rxrecalls@inmar.com via email.