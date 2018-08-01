Here’s When Michigan Apples Will be Ready for the 2018 Season
The Michigan Apple Committee has released their projected harvesting dates for several varieties of apples.
The earlest apple to come from Michigan fields is the Paula Red available on a projected date of August 22 while late season Braeburns close out the season with a date of October 24.
Here are some of the forecasted availability dates for Michigan apples.
Ginger Gold - August 22
Gala - September 7
McInstosh - September 8
Jonamac - September 17
Honeycrisp - September 17
Golden Delicious - September 21
Jonathan - September 21
Empire - September 23
Cortland - September 26
Jonagold - September 27
Red Delicious - September 28
Fuji - September 29
Rome - October 3
Ida Red - October 9
Michigan Apples maintains a listing of farm markets on their website for fresh from the field apple picking. Or check out our list of 8 great fall apple and cider destinations near Kalamazoo here.