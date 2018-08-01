Here’s When Michigan Apples Will be Ready for the 2018 Season

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Michigan Apple Committee has released their projected harvesting dates for several varieties of apples.

The earlest apple to come from Michigan fields is the Paula Red available on a projected date of August 22 while late season Braeburns close out the season with a date of October 24.

Here are some of the forecasted availability dates for Michigan apples.

Ginger Gold - August 22

Gala - September 7

McInstosh - September 8

Jonamac - September 17

Honeycrisp - September 17

Golden Delicious - September 21

Jonathan - September 21

Empire - September 23

Cortland - September 26

Jonagold - September 27

Red Delicious - September 28

Fuji - September 29

Rome - October 3

Ida Red - October 9

Michigan Apples maintains a listing of farm markets on their website for fresh from the field apple picking. Or check out our list of 8 great fall apple and cider destinations near Kalamazoo here.

BONUS VIDEOS - Moments of Michigan Nature

[Michigan Apples]

Filed Under: Agriculture
Categories: Food, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top