Michigan Attorney General Joins The Mask For Thee Not For Me Gang

Do these people ever learn?

Are these government officials just not that intelligent?

Do they know something about the virus that they are not telling us?

Do they believe they do not have to follow the rules, mandates, or laws they demand the rest of us follow?

We first had Tricia Foster, Michigan’s Chief Operations Officer who flew to Florida for vacation in the Florida Keys shortly after her boss, Governor Whitmer urged Michigan residents to avoid any spring break trips to the State of Florida, as reported by WVPE.

We then find out that Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director, Elizabeth Hertel traveled to Gulf Shores, Alabama with her family for Spring Break after Whitmer asked the rest of us to avoid going anywhere for our Spring Break.

Then we find out that Governor Whitmer and her daughters went against her own advice and flew secretly to Florida on a jet paid for by donors to vacation with her father.

Now it appears that Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel must have felt left out of the rules for thee but not for me scam the Michigan elected officials have been playing. The Michigan Capitol Confidential news site has pointed us to the following tweet:

As you can tell Dana is not wearing a mask in violation of the CDC’s current mask guidelines. In that guideline they state:

‘If you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

The CDC has designated all of Michigan a state of “substantial or high transmission”.

Apparently, Democrats at a Democrat’s wedding, in this case, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, are not susceptible to contracting the Covid-19 virus. Just like the virus knew not to infect anyone at a bar before 10:00 pm at night.

Don’t you try this unless you go to a Democrat event, because the virus knows not to infect anyone at their events.

Now you know the rules.