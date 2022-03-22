Michigan Attorney General Nessel Believes What Is Good Me Is Not For Thee

I have always informed my listeners and readers that the left hate and I mean really hate when you use their tactics against them. They even hate when you say you will use their tactics against them. Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel has just proven my theory, thanks Dana.

The Michigan Capitol Confidential has reported Dana’s latest what is good for me is not for thee. Matt DePerno is a candidate running for Michigan’s Attorney General in the Republican primary. Matt stated that if he wins the Republican primary and the general election to become the next Attorney General of Michigan, he would prosecute Dana Nessel for the illegal activity she has been involved in as the Attorney General of Michigan.

In response to Matt’s statement Dana tweeted the following:

This office comes with awesome criminal investigative and prosecutorial authority…Those who seek to abuse that power by pledging to imprison their political adversaries have no place in our government.

That is quite an interesting statement coming from a woman who used her office's “awesome criminal investigative and prosecutorial authority” to go after and actually “imprison” her ideological political adversary. Back in March of 2021 assistant attorney general Eileen Whipple, sent an email to Nessel and others in their office. In that email, Eileen warned that Holland restaurant owner Marlena Hackney was going to appear on Fox News to be interviewed by host Tucker Carlson. Eillen wrote:

Should I be prepared to respond to this?

In that email thread, Nessel wrote:

I hope she gets the full 93 days for this. (Is that the max for civil contempt or just criminal contempt?)

In a March 12, 2021 email Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel was asking if anyone knew her “whereabouts” so they could arrest her before she was to appear on Fox News to explain why she was defying a state lockdown by keeping her restaurant open. She wrote:

Do we know her whereabouts? We should just have her picked up before she goes on. This is outrageous

In another email, Dana “asked about any actions officials with the Michigan State Police were planning”. She wrote:

Does MSP intend to go find her? Or are they planning to wait until next week?

Marlena Hackney was arrested by the Michigan State Police seven days later, on March 19th.

Why are there no investigations into Nessel’s actions in this case? Every candidate running for the AG position should promise to investigate this and any other actions. AG Nessel appears to be an out-of-control Attorney General who does not seem to understand that her “office comes with awesome criminal investigative and prosecutorial authority…Those who seek to abuse that power by pledging to imprison their political adversaries have no place in our government.”