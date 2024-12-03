Study Says Michigan is an Awful State for Singles

You'd think with cuffing season having just come to a close in cold and dreary Michigan that Michigan would be just fine for folks looking for their other half. Plenty of singles across the state are looking for that special someone to spend the holidays with and cuddle up with to keep warm.

But the results of one study suggest those of you who are single in the Mitten State would be better off looking for love elsewhere.

Luckily, some of the best cities for singles are just around the corner - if you're open to uprooting your life for a better shot at love.

The study comes from WalletHub. It analyzed the economics, fun and recreation options and dating opportunities scores of the 182 most populated cities in the country to determine which were best for singles.

Nearby cities like Pittsburgh (4), Madison, Wisconsin (7), Cincinnati (8) and Minneapolis (11) proved to be much better places for singles to find love than anywhere in Michigan.

Only Detroit and Grand Rapids were included in the study for Michigan, and neither scored particularly well. Grand Rapids scored better, ranking as the 69th-best place for singles. Detroit landed back at No. 96.

Detroit at least has a large dating pool, but a lack of dating activities and poor economics to fund those dates crushed the Motor City's chance at playing an effective matchmaker.

Grand Rapids has a worse dating scene, but there is enough to do and a better chance at extra funds to make a solid go at it.

