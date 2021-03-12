Michigan Baker Headed to Food Network for Second Time

Hey, when you're good, you're good, and one Michigan baker is banking on being the best...again.

Get our free mobile app

Jeremy Davis, of Charlotte, is back on the Food Network as one of seven bakers competing on "Easter Basket Challenge," premiering Monday night. This appearance comes on the heels of winning Food Network's "Girl Scout Cookie Championship" just a year ago.

The 42-year-old father, and owner of Designed by Daddy Custom Cakery, will show off his skills as he vies for the $25,000 prize.

"I’ll call it an Easter thrill ride," Davis said. "We’re not necessarily always doing what you would expect us to do."

The "Easter Basket Challenge" is set to air over five, one-hour episodes, and was filmed in November in New York. Sunny Anderson of "The Kitchen," will serve as host and Jordan Andino and Claudia Sandoval will serve as competition judges.

Davis, who is a father of three, impressed the judges right into first place just a year ago in the "Girl Scout Cookie Championship" with a dark chocolate cake with toasted coconut buttercream, a caramel drizzle and crushed Samoas®.

The "Easter Basket Challenge" will test Davis' and his seven fellow contestants' ability "to create tasty and imaginative holiday masterpieces," in culinary challenges, according to a news release.

According to a review, viewers can expect the bakers to create jellybean-inspired pop art pastry tarts, museum-worthy oversized sweets, and an edible Easter Parade float featuring Peeps-themed treats.

"Easter Basket Challenge" airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on Food Network.