Michigan Baker To Battle On Food Network’s ‘Easter Basket Challenge’

For all you foodies who love to watch the bakers challenge for example; Spring Baking Championships, Holiday Baking Championship, Halloween Baking Championship and so on. Food Network has now added another one named “Easter Basket Challenge”.

A contestant in this new baker's challenge is a veteran of a previous Food Network challenge and a resident of Charlotte Michigan. The Lansing State Journal is reporting that a man by the name of Jeremy Davis is one of seven bakers that will be competing for the $25,000. Jeremy is a father of three who started a home-baking business four years ago named Designed by Daddy Custom Cakery. Jeremy said:

"I’ll call it an Easter thrill ride...We’re not necessarily always doing what you would expect us to do”.

On his Instagram account he wrote:

”I’ve been professionally baking for 4 years and absolutely love it. My favorite thing to make are wedding cakes because they represent love, commitment and a bright future. I am a father to 3 amazing littles ones”

Jeremy is a veteran of a Food Network Challenge named "Girl Scout Cookie Championship". He won one episode baking “a dark chocolate cake with toasted coconut buttercream, a caramel drizzle and crushed Samoas®”.

The first episode of the "Easter Basket Challenge" is tonight at 10 p.m. on the Food Network.

Good luck Jeremy!

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595