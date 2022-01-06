Michigan Man Captures Beauty of a Group of Eagles and Eaglets from Home

Imagine walking out your door only to be greeted by a majestic congregation of American Bald Eagles and their eaglets.

The American Bald Eagle population has truly grown in the last decade. They are now frequently spotted across the state. At one time there were only about 30 pairs of bald eagles in Michigan. Estimates as of November 2021 put the population closer to 900 pairs of bald eagles in the state.

Even with the growing population, it is rare to spot a large group of eagles together in the Mitten state. One Michigan man was lucky enough to spot multiple pairs of bald eagles and their eaglets on the lake just outside his home.

Courtesy of Jeffrey Parker

Jeffery Parker lives on Ford Lake. He says he has regularly spotted our national bird soaring the perimeter of Ford Lake as well as perching in trees. But seeing so many hunting and fishing he says is both incredible and thrilling. In total, Jeffery counted 11 eagles and eaglets.

Jeffery says that the majority of the eagles came in from east of Ford Lake on their approach to the open water near him. The area is likely rich hunting grounds for them with the Huron River flowing into the lake there.

Courtesy of Jeffrey Parker

Jeffrey says the eagles enjoy sitting on the lake's ice shelf where they catch fish and feast right on the ice.

[video width="288" height="640" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/656/files/2022/01/attachment-video-1641346457.mp4"][/video]

Courtesy of Jeffrey Parker

As exciting as spotting a large group of eagles is, Jeffrey says there is a downside. He regularly feeds squirrels just outside his doors. On days where the convocation of eagles descends upon the lake, he can not feed the squirrels. The squirrels do not seem to understand why and are bold enough to try and open his door.

Courtesy of Jeffrey Parker

