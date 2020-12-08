Michigan Basketball Forced To Postpone Wednesday Game Against NC State

Michigan was supposed to take on NC State in the ACC/BIG10 Challenge Wednesday night, but that game has been postponed.

The news came out late Monday that the game would not be played as scheduled due to a Covid related issue. This is the second game that NC State has been forced to postpone due to positive Covid cases in their program. According to the press release from Michigan Basketball, the mens team has had no positive cases to date.

Michigan is 4-0 right now, but has not broken into the top 25 rankings. The ACC/BIG10 Challenge is usually a chance to see some of the best teams in the country face each other.

The other games scheduled for the challenge are still on for now. That includes the fourth ranked Michigan State Spartans taking on 13th ranked Virginia. That game will tip off Wednesday night at 9:15pm on ESPN. Michigan State has already picked up some very big wins this season, but this is still a big game for Sparty.

This season is shaping up to be a good one for both Michigan and Michigan State fans. Both teams are off to a great start, and most experts think that they still have a lot of room to grow. The BIG10 is also thought to be the best basketball conference in the country right now, so they will both get a lot of attention nationally.

The bad part is that with the pandemic, these types of cancellations will most likely be fairly common. The same way that the college football season has been a week by week struggle, the basketball season will most likely not be a full season.