Michigan Antique Store Named the Best in the State

I think antique stores don't get enough love. They remain a great way to shop without all the annoyances of commercial consumerism while offering truly unique pieces you aren't likely to find anywhere else.

Even better, they often offer items that are suitable for all lifestyles and interests. Some of my favorite home and office decor items came from antique stores.

That said, some are better than others. Some stores take the "antique" moniker to mean priceless and jack up the prices to an unnecessary level. In my experience, these tend to be the smaller stores without much business.

Instead, the larger stores not only offer a broader selection, they tend to be cheaper and busier.

Thankfully, there are plenty of great antique malls spread across the state of Michigan. With such a storied history, it's no surprise the Mitten State's antique stores offer incredible treasures.

Finance Buzz recently named the best antique stores in all 50 states and their choice for Michigan is Town Peddler Craft and Antique Mall in Livonia, the largest craft and antique mall.

Town Peddler, which has been open in Livonia for over 30 years, has over 400 vendors who sell everything from hand-crafted items, to art, vintage clothing and repurposed antiques.

The size of the store makes an impression too: over 24,000 square feet of unique shopping space.

Town Peddler is consistently regarded as one the best antique malls in the state, holding a 4.7-star review rating on Google with over 1,700 reviews, so it's no surprise Finance Buzz agreed.

